audubon-house-fire-sends-thick-smoke-into-air

AUDUBON, N.J. (CBS) — A home fireplace in Camden County despatched thick smoke excessive into the air on Monday afternoon. Chopper three was over the block of East Vassar Street in Audubon.

Hearth crews have been referred to as to the scene round three p.m. The hearth is at the moment not beneath management.

There isn’t a phrase on what began the blaze or on any accidents.

