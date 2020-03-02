ashton-to-leave-sale-with-immediate-effect

Chris Ashton joined Sale Sharks in July 2018

Chris Ashton has left Sale Sharks with fast impact, the membership introduced on Monday.

Ashton joined the Sharks in July 2018 after finishing just one season at Toulon, his motivation to relaunch his England profession and being nearer to his household shaping his resolution.

However the 32-year-old, who has 44 caps, is on the transfer once more within the newest twist to a well-travelled membership profession.

“Sale and Chris have reached a mutual settlement concerning the termination of his Sale Sharks contract and he’ll depart the membership instantly,” a Sharks assertion learn.

“Sale wish to thank Chris for his efforts whereas on the membership and need him and his household all the most effective for the long run.”

Ashton has made seven Premiership appearances for Sale this season, scoring 4 tries.

The winger gained the final of his Take a look at caps in opposition to France at Twickenham a 12 months in the past however has solely been picked 5 instances by Eddie Jones.