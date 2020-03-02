as-satellite-service-numbers-fall,-at&t-launches-new-subscription-online-tv-service

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Dallas-based AT&T launched a brand new streaming video service Monday because it struggles with a shrinking DirecTV enterprise.

The brand new service, AT&T TV, is contract based mostly not like different streaming TV apps like Hulu with Stay TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV and can have many of the similar channels provided on DirecTV. AT&T has been testing the service in 13 markets and is now making it out there to anybody.

AT&T will ship subscribers an Android streaming-TV field to make use of the service. The free machine may even include Netflix and different streaming apps, the best way Comcast’s X1 cable field does. Further containers value $120.

The channel lineups and costs are comparable with what’s out there from DirecTV, however AT&T TV doesn’t have NFL Sunday Ticket, a package deal of out-of-market soccer video games.

The corporate is making an attempt to adapt to the shift to streaming video, as subscribers to conventional cable and satellite tv for pc TV providers fall. In Might, it’s launching HBO Max, a $15-a-month streaming service that may marry HBO exhibits with unique packages and TV exhibits and films from WarnerMedia. AT&T additionally has an internet package deal that began as a less expensive service with fewer channels than a conventional bundle, however it’s shedding prospects after worth will increase. AT&T is now making an attempt to downplay that service in favor of the brand new AT&T TV.

Prospects don’t have to be AT&T web or wi-fi prospects to enroll, though there are discounted packages out there. And the corporate is selling the service by saying it gained’t depend in opposition to AT&T information caps.

By itself, AT&T TV begins at $50 a month for a yr with a two-year contract. As with many conventional TV providers, the promo charge expires after a yr. Some packages additionally include a $8.50 price for regional sports activities.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Related Press contributed to this report.)