artist-of-the-week:-billie-eilish

Mar 2, 2020

2020 is certain to be one other large 12 months for younger rising star Billie Eilish. She kicked off the brand new 12 months with a bang as she took residence a complete of 5 Golden Gramophones together with the coveted Album of the Yr on the 62nd annual Grammy Awards again in January.

She made historical past because the youngest particular person and first girl to win the 4 primary classes, Greatest New Artist, Report of the Yr, Track of the Yr and Album of the Yr, in the identical 12 months. It is all because of her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, The place Do We Go?”.

The 18-year-old singer/songwriter then adopted it up with a efficiency on the largest film awards, the Oscars. Joined by her brother Finneas O’Connell, she delivered a touching rendition of The Beatles‘ ever-lasting single “Yesterday” throughout the “In Memoriam” phase.

On prime of that, she has been enlisted to sing the title observe for the upcoming twenty-fifth installment within the James Bond movie franchise, “No Time to Die“. Along with her brother as a producer, she grew to become the youngest artist in historical past to jot down and document a 007 theme music.

Shortly after it is launched and debuted throughout her reside efficiency on the Brit Awards, the only soared to No. 1 on the U.Okay. charts. It grew to become the second Bond music to prime the charts and likewise gave the feminine artist her first primary single in the UK.

Regardless of all her accomplishments, Billie Eilish retains herself grounded. On the Grammy evening throughout the Album of the Yr winner announcement, she was caught on digicam repeatedly mouthing, “Please do not be me,” earlier than yelling, “No!!” when she’s introduced because the victor.

Throughout her acceptance speech, she revealed she was truly rooting for fellow artist Ariana Grande. “Can I simply say that I feel Ariana deserves this?” she stated. ” ‘Thank U, Subsequent’ acquired me by some s**t, and I feel it deserves this greater than something on the earth.”

Her brother later defined her reluctance to obtain the award, “We had been each type of embarrassed to win a lot; you hope that will probably be type of equal, however after the third in a row…nicely, we love all of our fellow nominees.”

She additionally had an unlikely response to her Oscar efficiency. Regardless of getting rave critiques on-line, she stated it might have been higher. “I bombed that efficiency,” she stated. “That was trash.”