arapahoe-holds-off-douglas-county-in-61-30-win

The Arapahoe Warriors simply put away the Douglas County Huskies by a rating of 61-30 on Tuesday.

Arapahoe was lead in scoring by Sam Crispe who accounted for 14 factors whereas additionally amassing eight rebounds and one help. Kali March and Kathleen Wortman additionally had productive video games contributing 13 factors and 9 factors, respectively.

Douglas County has not reported any group or participant statistics from this contest.

