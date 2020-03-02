ap-college-basketball-poll:-cu-buffs-drop-out-of-rankings,-kansas-is-unanimous-no.-1

A string of losses to unranked opponents led to upheaval within the AP Prime 25 this week.

Kansas stored successful, strengthening its grip on No. 1.

The Jayhawks had been the unanimous selection for the highest spot in The Related Press males’s school basketball ballot launched Monday, receiving all 64 votes from a media panel.

Gonzaga was No. 2, with Dayton, Baylor and San Diego State rounding out the highest 5. The Aztecs, No. 9 Maryland and No. 18 Iowa had been the one different groups to carry their place after every week during which 9 Prime-25 groups misplaced to unranked opponents.

Kansas moved to No. 1 for the second time this season every week in the past after knocking off beforehand top-ranked Baylor. The Jayhawks remained atop the ballot after beating Oklahoma State and rival Kansas State.

With Baylor’s loss to TCU, Kansas has a one-game lead within the Huge 12 Convention with every week left within the common season.

“That made us play a lot better,” Kansas coach Invoice Self stated with a smile. “It goes to show you that when teams are turned up and play with an edge, different things can happen.”

The Jayhawks host TCU on Wednesday and play at Texas Tech on Saturday.

Gonzaga bounced again from its loss to BYU, rolling over rival Saint Mary’s 86-76 on Saturday to win its eighth straight West Coast Convention regular-season title.

Not unhealthy for a group that misplaced 4 starters from final yr’s group and began the season with ahead Killian Tillie sidelined with a foot harm.

“I’ve never had a team surprise me as much as this one did,” Zags coach Mark Few stated. “We don’t have lottery picks. But they worked and listened and were coachable. Our whole is definitely greater than the sum of the parts.”

Dayton has its highest rating since reaching No. 2 in 1955-56 after stretching its successful streak to 18 video games with victories over George Mason and Davidson final week.

The Flyers wrapped up the Atlantic 10 Convention title with a formidable offensive show towards Davidson, capturing 72.3% — their highest share in 34 years — whereas making 27 of 28 pictures contained in the 3-point arc.

“It feels like everybody was locked in today,” stated Dayton’s Obi Toppin, who had 23 factors within the 82-67 win.

RISING/FALLING

No. 16 Michigan State had the week’s greatest soar, transferring up eight spots following victories over Iowa and Maryland.

No. Eight Seton Corridor has its highest rating since reaching No. 7 in 2000-01 after transferring up 5 spots. The Pirates beat Marquette final week.

No. 25 Michigan had the most important drop amongst groups nonetheless within the ballot, falling six spots after shedding to Wisconsin and Ohio State.

No. 12 Duke misplaced 5 locations following losses to Wake Forest and Virginia.

MOVING IN

Reigning nationwide champion Virginia returned to the ballot at No. 22 after knocking off Virginia Tech and Duke.

Illinois moved in at No. 23 following wins over Indiana and Ohio State.

No. 24 Wisconsin is ranked for the primary time this season after victories towards No. 25 Michigan and Minnesota.

MOVING OUT

West Virginia dropped out of the ballot from No. 20 after losses to unranked Texas and Oklahoma.

Colorado additionally had a pair of losses to unranked opponents, California and Stanford, to fall out from No. 21.

Texas Tech had the identical sort of week, shedding to Texas and Oklahoma, to drop out from No. 22.

AP school basketball ballot