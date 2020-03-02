antioch-woman-accused-of-fraud-for-allegedly-staging-slips-and-falls

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – The Contra Costa County District Legal professional’s Workplace on Monday introduced costs towards an Antioch girl who allegedly staged a number of slips and falls at totally different locations of employment.

Maria Mendoza, 52, was arrested Friday and charged with 4 counts of staff’ compensation fraud relationship again to 2014 in addition to a pair of costs of fraudulent auto insurance coverage claims.

The district lawyer’s workplace opened an investigation into Mendoza’s earlier staff’ compensation claims after she allegedly staged a slip and fall in October 2017 at an Olive Backyard location in Pittsburg.

The primary costs allege that Mendoza filed a number of fraudulent staff’ compensation claims in relation to her three-month employment with Pronto Cleansing Providers in 2014. Mendoza argued that she obtained cumulative trauma to her fingers, wrists and knees whereas on the job.

Mendoza additionally allegedly filed a staff’ compensation declare later that yr after working at Architectural Glass and Aluminum for 2 months, telling medical professionals that she had made no prior claims.

The Olive Backyard location employed Mendoza in 2017, however after roughly 5 months, the restaurant’s workers and supervisor alleged that she faked a slip and fall incident whereas en path to a disciplinary assembly. Mendoza argued that she suffered accidents to her knees and ankles because of the autumn.

The fourth declare Mendoza filed got here after working roughly one month at a Declare Jumper restaurant. Mendoza allegedly reported one other slip and fall to a health care provider and, in line with the district lawyer’s workplace, once more advised the physician she had by no means filed a staff’ compensation declare.

Mendoza additionally allegedly filed an auto insurance coverage declare relating to an accident in 2014 by which she reported struggling the identical accidents she reported in her declare towards Pronto Cleansing Providers. In 2018, Mendoza additionally allegedly filed an insurance coverage declare for harm to the identical car within the 2014 declare that she reported was totaled, prosecutors mentioned.

Individuals with details about potential insurance coverage fraud can contact the district lawyer’s workplace at DA-ReportFraud@contracostada.org. Insurance coverage fraud is punishable by a most five-year jail sentence and a fantastic of as much as $50,000.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay Metropolis Information Service. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.