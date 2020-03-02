anthony-joshua-defending-heavyweight-boxing-belts-vs.-kubrat-pulev-in-june

LONDON — Anthony Joshua will defend his three heavyweight belts towards Kubrat Pulev on June 20 within the first boxing bouts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Joshua (23-1, 21 KO) recaptured the WBA, IBF and WBO belts from Andy Ruiz in December. He’ll combat in a house ring for the primary time in two years.

Pulev (28-1, 14 KO) is the obligatory IBF challenger. The Bulgarian’s solely earlier title shot was a loss to Wladimir Klitschko in 2014. Since then he’s received six fights, together with towards Dereck Chisora and Hughie Fury.

The promoters are hoping to draw 70,000 to Tottenham Stadium, which opened in April.