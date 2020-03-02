Another U.S. airline has waived change fees due to the coronavirus

One other U.S. airline is waiving change charges for passengers because of coronavirus considerations.

American Airways introduced Sunday that it’s waiving change charges on tickets bought between March 1 and March 16. Modifications should be made 14 days previous to journey.

“The offer is available for any of American’s published fares,” airline officers mentioned in a press release.

Final week, JetBlue suspended change and cancellation charges because of coronavirus considerations, citing “peace of mind” for passengers. JetBlue prospects gained’t pay charges on tickets booked between Feb. 27 and March 11 for journey accomplished by June. 1.

Alaska Airways, which additionally flies out of Logan Worldwide Airport, posted a “peace of mind waiver,” waiving change charges for tickets booked between Feb. 27 and March 12, with authentic journey between Feb. 27 and June 1. New journey should be accomplished by Dec. 31.