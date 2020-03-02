ancelotti-charged-by-fa-over-red-card-incident

Carlo Ancelotti was despatched off after the whistle

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to an incident on the finish of their 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

Ancelotti was proven a pink card by referee Chris Kavanagh when he approached the official on the last whistle, with Everton believing that they had scored a late winner just for the aim to be disallowed by VAR.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s deflected shot was dominated out after it was adjudged that Gylfi Sigurdsson, who lay close to to David de Gea in an offside place, was interfering with play.

“It’s alleged that the Everton FC supervisor’s language and/or behaviour on the sphere of play on the finish of the Premier League fixture towards Manchester United FC on Sunday 1 March 2020 quantities to improper conduct,” learn an FA assertion.

“He has till Thursday 5 March 2020 to supply a response.”

Everton's subsequent sport is away to Chelsea within the Premier League on Sunday