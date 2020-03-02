anaheim’s-top-4-traditional-american-spots

ANAHEIM (Hoodline) – Craving conventional American meals?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to seek out the highest spots serving such fare round Anaheim, utilizing each Yelp information and our personal secret sauce to provide a ranked listing of the place to enterprise to fulfill your urge for food.

March is the highest month of the yr for client spending at eating places throughout the Anaheim space, in response to information on native enterprise transactions from Womply, a software program supplier that helps small companies handle buyer relationships. Estimated each day prospects at Anaheim-area eating places rose to 56 per enterprise in March of final yr, 6% increased than the common for the remainder of the yr.

Hoodline presents data-driven evaluation of native happenings and tendencies throughout cities. Hyperlinks included on this article could earn Hoodline a fee on clicks and transactions.

1. Latte Da Ristorante

PHOTO: MISS A./YELP

First on the listing is Latte Da Ristorante. Positioned at 751 S. Weir Canyon Street in Anaheim Hills, it’s the highest-rated conventional American restaurant in Anaheim, boasting 4 stars out of 229 critiques on Yelp.

2. Blue Bayou Restaurant

PHOTO: BLUE BAYOU RESTAURANT/YELP

Subsequent up is Anaheim Resort’s Blue Bayou Restaurant, at 1313 S. Harbor Blvd. With 4 stars out of three,567 critiques on Yelp, the Cajun/Creole and conventional American spot has proved to be a neighborhood favourite.

3. Goldenwest Diner

PHOTO: DONNA C./YELP

Southwest Anaheim’s Goldenwest Diner, at 990 S. Euclid St., is one other best choice. Yelpers give the diner, breakfast/brunch and conventional American spot 4 stars out of 139 critiques.

4. Ruth’s Chris Steak Home

PHOTO: RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE/YELP

Final however not least is a member of the Ruth’s Chris Steak Home chain in Anaheim Resort. It’s one other high-traffic go-to, with 4 stars out of 1,715 Yelp critiques. Head over to 2041 S. Harbor Blvd. to see for your self.