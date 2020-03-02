Ammika Harris Debuts New Ring Finger Tattoo That Honors Son Aeko, 3 Mos. — See Pic

Ammika Harris commemorated the precise second her son, Aeko, was born, sharing a photograph of her new, easy ring finger tattoo with all of her adoring followers on Instagram.

Ammika Harris will always remember the second she welcomed her lovely three-month-old son, Aeko, into the world. The 26-year-old mom shared a brand new photograph to her Instagram on March 1 that totally displayed her new ink on left ring finger. In small purple digits was the time “2:11,” the precise time that she and former associate Chris Brown, 30, welcomed Aeko into their lives. Ammika confirmed off the brand new ink whereas carrying a purple, fuzzy coat with lengthy sleeves and fashioning her manicure to carry out the ink with lovely, luminous purple hues on every of her fingernails. “2:11pm ; an angel was born,” Ammika captioned the photograph.

Even earlier than Ammika received her new tattoo, followers had seen repeatedly simply how a lot Ammika loves her candy toddler son. Just a few quick days in the past, on Feb. 27, Ammika shared a candid snap to her Instagram story of her son cradled in her arms. Aeko was quick asleep, wrapped up in his mom’s love, and appeared so extremely at peace whereas he received in some a lot wanted nap time. Ammika described the second as, “The best feeling in the world is to hold the love of your life in your arms.” It was actually such a magical second shared between the 2.

Moreover, Ammika and Aeko share such an in depth bond that they bear fairly a placing resemblance to 1 one other, despite the fact that Aeko is barely three months outdated! In her Feb. 24 Instagram story, Ammika posted two photographs side-by-side. The primary picture on the high featured candy little Aeko gazing straight on the digicam together with his massive brown eyes. The second featured Ammika trying off into the gap. From their eyes to their noses and every thing in between, followers merely couldn’t assist however discover simply how alike the mother-son pair appeared!

There’s no denying it, Ammika actually is head-over-heels for her son! The mother-of-one has basically devoted her social media platform to pictures of her child boy, and with every new pic or video, followers fall much more for Chris and Ammika’s infant. Along with her newest ink, Ammika has proven simply how grateful she is to be the mom of Aeko. And we can not wait to see extra of those two sooner or later!