amesbury-man-charged-with-fatally-stabbing-mother-sent-for-evaluation

AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with fatally stabbing his mom and injuring his stepfather was despatched to a psychological well being facility for an analysis at his arraignment Monday after a courtroom clinician instructed the choose he’s unable to know the costs towards him.

John Brittan, 27, was held with out bail on homicide and different prices in reference to the stabbings Saturday afternoon in Amesbury, in line with the workplace of Essex District Legal professional Jonathan Blodgett.

Barbara Diehl-Peirce, 65, was flown to a Boston hospital the place she died of her accidents, Blodgett spokeswoman Carrie Kimball stated in an announcement.

Her husband, Edmund Peirce, 65, was taken to a New Hampshire hospital the place he’s recovering, she stated.

Along with homicide, Brittan is charged with assault and battery on an individual over 60 and assault with intent to homicide. Authorities didn’t disclose the motive for the stabbings.

Britten father instructed WBTS-TV his son has schizophrenia and doesn’t use medicines.