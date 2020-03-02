american-airlines-employees-show-off-new-look

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Workers at Fort Value-based American Airways donned a brand new look on Monday.

American Airways staff exhibit new uniforms. (courtesy: American Airways)

The airline tweeted a video and stated, “Today’s the day. We’ve been on a journey for more than three years to deliver a new uniform collection for thousands of #AATeam members. Our new threads have landed, and never looked so good. #AANewBlue”

“When we set out to create our new uniform collection, the clear goal was to deliver an industry-leading program with the highest levels of safety, input and choice,” stated Brady Byrnes, American’s Managing Director of Flight Service Base Operations. “Today’s launch is the culmination of years’ worth of input from team members, wear testing in the operation and the highest levels of garment certification. None of this would be possible without the partnership of our union representatives, and, most importantly, the thousands of team members who provided input and feedback along the way. This isn’t just a uniform for our team members, it’s one that was created by them, and we are excited to turn the page.”

The corporate rolled out new uniforms 4 years in the past as properly, however issues surfaced shortly.

Employees complained the brand new uniforms have been making them sick and a few staff even sued over the difficulty.

This time, the corporate’s 50,000 staff have been allowed to decide on the material they needed to put on.