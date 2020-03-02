amber-alert-issued-for-2-children-abducted-in-farmers-branch-car-robbery

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Farmers Department police are looking for two kids kidnapped in a automotive theft Sunday afternoon.
At roughly 3:30 p.m. March 1, an unknown suspect stole a automotive that had two kids within the backseat within the 4000 block of Sigma Highway.
Whereas the proprietor of the automotive was checking their mail, the suspect — probably male — obtained in and drove off. It’s unknown right now if the suspect knew the youngsters had been within the backseat.
Police say the automotive is a burgundy 2017 GMC Terrain with a Texas license plate HFL1525. The Terrain’s entrance passenger facet quarter panel is black and the entrance passenger facet door is purple.
Preston Jeremy Scarlett is a black 5-year-old boy. He’s Four toes tall, weighs 42 kilos and has a mohawk coiffure, brown eyes and was final seen sporting a blue shirt, blue denims and black Nike footwear.
Princess Janelle Scarlett is a black 4-year-old lady. She is Three toes tall, weighs 35 kilos and has a cornrow coiffure, brown eyes and was final seen sporting a white shirt with a pink/inexperienced mermaid on it, blue denims and black/pink Nike footwear.
Anybody with info is requested to name 911 or the tip line at 972-919-1406.
