FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Farmers Department police are looking for two kids kidnapped in a automotive theft Sunday afternoon.

At roughly 3:30 p.m. March 1, an unknown suspect stole a automotive that had two kids within the backseat within the 4000 block of Sigma Highway.

Preston and Princess Scarlett (Farmers Department Police Division)

Whereas the proprietor of the automotive was checking their mail, the suspect — probably male — obtained in and drove off. It’s unknown right now if the suspect knew the youngsters had been within the backseat.

Police say the automotive is a burgundy 2017 GMC Terrain with a Texas license plate HFL1525. The Terrain’s entrance passenger facet quarter panel is black and the entrance passenger facet door is purple.

Preston Jeremy Scarlett is a black 5-year-old boy. He’s Four toes tall, weighs 42 kilos and has a mohawk coiffure, brown eyes and was final seen sporting a blue shirt, blue denims and black Nike footwear.

Princess Janelle Scarlett is a black 4-year-old lady. She is Three toes tall, weighs 35 kilos and has a cornrow coiffure, brown eyes and was final seen sporting a white shirt with a pink/inexperienced mermaid on it, blue denims and black/pink Nike footwear.

Anybody with info is requested to name 911 or the tip line at 972-919-1406.