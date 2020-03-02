amanda-bynes-pays-tribute-to-drake-7-years-after-her-infamous-”vagina”-tweet

Amanda Bynes nonetheless has a lot love for Drake.

The 33-year-old star just lately praised the “Mia” rapper, which comes seven years after she infamously tweeted that she wished him to “homicide her vagina.”

On Sunday, the Hairspray actress and style college grad paid tribute to Drizzy on her Instagram web page. This time, she saved her publish G-rated.

“Fav songs out now,” she wrote in her caption, alongside a screenshot of the rapper from his personal Instagram account. “DRAKE 1. Cash within the grave 2. Sure Certainly. RODDY RICCH 1. Ballin 2. Excessive Vogue.”

She later deleted her publish.

As followers will recall, again in 2013, the actress unleashed a number of tweets that turned viral. One among her many tweets was in regards to the 33-year-old musician.

Bynes had tweeted, “I need @drake to homicide my vagina” throughout one in every of Twitter rants. She additionally referred to as Drake, and lots of different celebs, “ugly” earlier than apologizing.

Throughout that point, she was present process private and authorized turmoil, which finally landed her within the hospital on a 5150 maintain and derailed her performing profession.