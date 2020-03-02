amanda-bynes-celebrates-14-months-of-sobriety

Amanda Bynes has been sober for 14 months.

The 33-year-old actress introduced the key milestone by way of Instagram on Sunday.

“Celebrating being sober a 12 months and two months!” the She’s the Man star wrote on the social community.

Bynes has mentioned her sobriety battle earlier than, together with throughout a 2018 interview with Paper Journal. The What a Woman Needs celeb mentioned she began smoking marijuana when she was 16 years outdated.

“Afterward it progressed to doing molly and ecstasy,” she advised the publication. “[I tried] cocaine thrice however I by no means received excessive from cocaine. I by no means favored it. It was by no means my drug of alternative.”

She additionally advised the journal she “positively abused Adderall” and claimed it impacted her habits whereas engaged on Corridor Go— noting it was “the combination of being so excessive that I could not bear in mind my traces and never liking my look” that led her to stroll away from the challenge.