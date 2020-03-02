aly-raisman:-usa-gymnastics’-handling-of-larry-nassar-scandal-is-‘devastating’

The Celtics misplaced in time beyond regulation, 111-110, to Houston on Saturday, whereas the Bruins beat the Islanders 4-Zero on the identical day. Each groups are again in motion tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. – the Celtics host the Nets, and the Bruins are in Tampa.

The New England Revolution opened their season Saturday in Montreal, the place they fell 2-1. They host Chicago on Saturday.

The Crimson Sox went 1-2 over the weekend, falling to the Twins on Friday and Yankees on Saturday earlier than defeating the Braves on Sunday. They tackle the Tigers right now at 1:05 p.m.

Aly Raisman speaks out about USA Gymnastics’ dealing with of the sexual abuse scandal

The $215 million settlement proposed by USA Gymnastics that may compensate victims of former physician Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse is “offensive” to three-time gold medalist and Needham native Aly Raisman and the remainder of the athletes concerned.

Raisman’s criticism got here in an look on the “Today Show” on Monday.

“It’s honestly, it’s offensive. … They’re just trying to push it under the rug and hoping people will forget about it when they watch the Olympics this summer,” @aly_raisman says to @stephgosk about gymnastics’ officers dealing with of sexual abuse scandal pic.twitter.com/nP61Ak9k38 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 2, 2020

“It’s devastating,” Raisman mentioned. “It’s extremely draining. USA Gymnastics, United States Olympic Committee, they refused to take any accountability to handle the difficulty, to determine what went fallacious.

“It shows they don’t care. They’re just trying to push it under the rug and hoping people will forget about it when they watch the Olympics this summer.”

Raisman’s look got here days after she publicly voiced her displeasure on Twitter, alongside together with her former Olympic teammate Simone Biles. The pair continued to push for an unbiased investigation, as a substitute of this “massive cover up.”

The issue is USAG & USOC don’t need anybody to know. It is a huge cowl up. The one method for anybody to know what actually occurred is that if somebody forces them to launch ALL paperwork & knowledge to analyze. HOW CAN WE MAKE THIS HAPPEN? https://t.co/y1kP5BX5iB — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) February 29, 2020

In response to the Washington Publish, the settlement proposes a “four-tiered compensation system based on victims’ level of gymnastics achievement and the setting where the abuse occurred” with monetary awards starting from $82,550 to $1.25 million.

John C. Manly, who represents round 200 of greater than 500 claimants, mentioned in January that USAG’s provide “showed complete disregard for the athletes” by additionally failing to launch paperwork that may element the abuse, in response to the Publish.

“We did the best that we could, and we won gold medals for Team USA,” Raisman mentioned. “We’re asking them now to work really hard and to do the right thing by us. And we don’t feel that same effort from them.”

Trivia: On Saturday, the Bemidji State girls’s hockey workforce upset No. 9 Minnesota Duluth within the fourth-longest NCAA girls’s hockey sport, incomes the 2-1 win within the fourth time beyond regulation interval in sport that lasted 128 minutes, 43 seconds.

What native Division III groups performed the longest sport in NCAA girls’s hockey historical past?

(Reply on the backside).

Trace: You don’t need to assume too far again for this one — the file was set Feb. 22.

