alonso-or-fernandes-at-no-1?

Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso tops the chart this week after scoring twice within the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth, having additionally netted within the 2-1 win over Tottenham.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes soars into runner-up spot after scoring for the second successive league sport within the 1-1 draw at Everton, beating Jordan Pickford with a shocking strike from vary.

How are the Energy Rankings calculated?

Premier League high scorers

United captain Harry Maguire (No 4) maintains his lofty rating, whereas Everton ahead Dominic Calvert-Lewin (No 6) capitalised on a David de Gea error to interrupt the impasse at Goodison Park.

Burnley stopper Nick Pope (No 3) made 4 saves within the goalless stalemate at Newcastle in entrance of England supervisor Gareth Southgate, whereas team-mate Dwight McNeil (No 10) slips eight locations however retains his top-10 standing.

Arsenal had been amongst 4 golf equipment to have matches postponed resulting from fixture clashes with the Carabao Cup ultimate, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (No 5) nonetheless flying excessive from his double in opposition to Everton one week in the past.

Matt Doherty (No 7) and Diogo Jota (No 8) each scored throughout Wolves’ 3-2 win over Spurs, with the latter additionally aiding his facet’s third purpose.