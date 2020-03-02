all-time-memorable-moments-from-james-lipton’s-inside-the-actors-studio

If heaven exists, God will be the one fielding questions proper now on the pearly gates.

James Lipton, the actor turned sage interlocutor who interviewed a whole bunch of actors and entertainers over the course of greater than 20 years on Contained in the Actors Studio, died Monday on the age of 93. The seemingly ageless TV star solely retired somewhat over two years in the past after having saved his format reliably the identical because the present’s inception in 1994: an in-depth interview, adopted by a listing of 10 questions.

Which is why we all know that Brad Pitt‘s favourite curse phrase is “c–k.”

For its 23rd season, the longtime Bravo sequence had relaunched on Ovation beneath the care of a rotating solid of hosts, beginning with Alec Baldwininterviewing Henry Winkler. Baldwin was Lipton’s first-ever visitor in 1994, although the sequence premiere featured Paul Newman.