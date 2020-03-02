alexandria’s-kensington-runestone-stands-out-as-minnesota’s-mystery

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s usually referred to as a “Minnesota Mystery.” All through the years a lot has been made in regards to the mystique behind the Kensington Runestone.

Does it actually date again to the 14th century, or is it a hoax that may be traced to the late 19th century?

On this week’s Discovering Minnesota, John Lauritsen visited the Kensington Runestone in Alexandria, and realized a couple of new take a look at that might make clear an age-old debate.

Town of Alexandria screams Scandinavia. Your first trace is likely to be Huge Ole who stands proud at 28 toes tall. And throughout the road from the world’s tallest Viking are artifacts — smaller in dimension however maybe greater in hype.

Genuine battle axes and Nordic Hearth Metal are on show on the Runestone Museum — together with a historical past that dates again to when “Skol” was greater than only a well-liked chant at Vikings video games.

Amanda Seim is the manager director and a little bit of an historian in the case of the museum’s centerpiece.

“The story goes that Olof Ohman and his sons found it while they were clearing land,” stated Seim.

The yr was 1898, Ohman a Swedish immigrant, grew to become the face for probably the most controversial stone on this planet. It was wrapped within the root of a tree and the date etched on the Runestone learn 1362.

“Some people think Olof did make it. He didn’t have a great education but there was a book that had ruins in it even though they were different than these,” stated Seim.

Sadly, the dispute over whether or not or not it’s actual turned the Ohman household’s world the other way up. Although some natural materials exams present that the Runestone was seemingly there earlier than they arrived.

“If you show me someone who thinks it’s real, I will show you someone who thinks it’s not — even if they are in the same, respective field,” stated Seim.

“I’m going that it’s real,” stated customer Deb Bailey. Her husband Dave agrees. “I just don’t think that guy had the technology to do that kind of writing. How would he know how to do that?”

The talk has grow to be the topic of documentaries each right here and in Scandinavian nations. A Swedish group who has carried out authenticity exams is planning to do a brand new take a look at on the whetstone that many consider was used to do the carving. The outcomes might go a great distance in the direction of vindicating or vilifying Olof Ohman.

“This is the most recent translation from 2009,” stated Seim whereas pointing on the Runestone.

Linguists, archaeologists and geologists all agree on the interpretation, however little else. The museum’s stance is to allow you to resolve for your self.

“It’s definitely Minnesota’s mystery, we don’t know a lot about it,” stated Seim. “That we have one is pretty special. Even if it doesn’t date to 1362, it’s still a really big, important piece of our history here, our heritage here, so it still says a lot about the community.”

Sooner or later, the museum hopes to place a 3D mannequin of the Runestone on their web site so folks can examine it from anyplace at any time. For extra info on the whole translation and the best way to go to the Kensington Runestone, click on right here.