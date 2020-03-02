akshay-kumar-reveals-what-he-enjoyed-the-most-while-working-on-sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar may nicely be in his 50s however he solely appears to be getting youthful as far his work is worried. That is evident in his movies as nicely since with every movie he’s elevating the bar for the business greater than ever earlier than. And with the trailer of Sooryavanshi, he continues the identical pattern. From leaping on to helicopters to excessive velocity chases, this 4 minute trailer actually had Akshay Kumar doing all of it.

Throughout a dialog with a number one day by day, Akshay spoke about why motion, as a style, is so near his coronary heart and the way he’s glad that he’s but match sufficient to drag of the stunts within the movie. The actor stated, “I’m glad that I could do it all over again at 52, with the same focus and agility. Bandar kitna bhi buddha ho jaaye, gulatiyan maarna nahi bhoolta, aur na hi chhodta hai. Woh kalabaaziyan toh karega hi na (laughs!). Honestly, I enjoy performing stunts and it makes me happy to be able to pull it off without the use of computer graphics. When you see the trailer today, you will realise that I’ve performed the kind of stunts that I used to do when I was in my late 20s and early 30s. I’ve used the techniques that I had learnt early on in my life.”. Akshay additionally spoke concerning the respect he has for the lads in uniforms who’re diligently fulfilling their obligation for our security.



Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi additionally stars Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. The movie is slated to launch on 24th March 2020.