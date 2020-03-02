aj-vs-pulev-at-spurs’-stadium-on-box-office

Anthony Joshua’s struggle on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium towards Kubrat Pulev on June 20 will likely be stay on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace.

Joshua will put his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight championships at stake in his homecoming struggle in London to remain heading in the right direction for an enormous unification struggle with WBC champion Tyson Fury.

Joshua should finish the hopes of his obligatory challenger Pulev – the skilled Bulgarian has misplaced simply as soon as in 29 fights, to Wladimir Klitschko in 2013, however has since crushed Derek Chisora and Hughie Fury.

Joshua will struggle within the UK for the primary time in two years

Pulev was first scheduled to face AJ in 2017

Combating at Tottenham’s stadium will likely be Joshua’s first outing on UK soil in almost two years since he beat Alexander Povetkin at Wembley. He spent 2019 on the street, dropping to Andy Ruiz Jr in New York then beating him in Saudi Arabia, however now returns for one more main stadium struggle.

“On June 20, I’m defending my heavyweight world titles,” mentioned Joshua. “I am again in my residence metropolis after a while away. A spectacular stadium has been in-built north London and I am honoured to convey the boxing neighborhood from everywhere in the world to witness us make historical past with the stadium’s first heavyweight world title struggle.

“The belts return up within the air and nothing will cease me from being victorious.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn mentioned: “I am so excited to see Anthony Joshua return to the capital, 70,000 on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium goes to be very particular.

“2019 was a loopy yr that had all the pieces – the one factor lacking was a UK struggle and as we go into what I imagine would be the largest yr of AJ’s profession up to now, all our consideration turns to Kubrat Pulev in an absolute must-win struggle.

“Pulev is undefeated in six years and his crew and particularly Bob Arum actually fancy this. I feel you will see one thing particular from AJ on June 20 – a damaging efficiency on the street to undisputed.”

Bob Arum, Prime Rank Chairman, mentioned: “Kubrat Pulev has earned his rating, and he’s going to enemy territory ready to tug off the upset. Ever since Prime Rank signed Kubrat final yr, I’ve seen a decided heavyweight on a mission to win the heavyweight title. He has been on this scenario earlier than, and he will not be intimidated by the tens of 1000’s of Joshua followers on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. June 20 goes to be one other historic night within the heavyweight division.”

John Wirt, President of Epic Sports activities and Leisure, mentioned: “This struggle has been a very long time coming, however we lastly have Joshua cornered and on June 20, I assure Pulev will likely be victorious and Nice Britain’s not too long ago acquired chokehold on the heavyweight division championship will likely be dropped at fast and sudden ending.”

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will stage AJ vs Pulev

The stadium will likely be an incredible backdrop to AJ’s subsequent struggle

Adam Smith, Sky Sports activities‘ head of boxing growth, mentioned: “We’re completely delighted about Anthony Joshua’s homecoming world title struggle towards Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“Pulev is a harmful proposition, with loads of top-level expertise, and AJ will have to be at his finest to retain his belts in entrance of his residence help.

“We have coated each step of AJ’s journey, together with his spectacular rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia, and now he is again in Britain on the residence of Spurs.

“I not too long ago visited the stadium and was blown away by the state-of-the-art amenities. It would present a shocking backdrop for Britain’s unified world heavyweight champion.”