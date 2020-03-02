aaron-carter-left-red-faced-over-failed-attempt-to-gift-drive-thru-cashier-his-merchandise

Instagram

A clip from the ‘I Need Sweet’ hitmaker’s Instagram Stay stream sees him making an attempt to provide the lady on the restaurant window some free merchandise, earlier than realizing she had no concept who he’s.

Aaron Carter‘s try and reward a drive-thru cashier his merchandise fell flat, after the lady confessed she had no concept who he was.

The 32-year-old “Aaron’s Get together (Come Get It)” singer shared a clip on his Instagram Stay stream of him making an attempt to provide the lady on the restaurant window some free merchandise – but it surely quickly turned clear she was confused by what was happening.

“I am Aaron Carter. That is my merch. It is free,” he mentioned whereas handing a sweater to the lady, who simply mentioned, “Oh… thanks.”

The good friend who was filming the second then requested the cashier if she knew his hit “I Need Sweet”, however she didn’t. He then introduced up Aaron’s brother Nick Carter and the Backstreet Boys however, because it turned clear his efforts have been in useless, Aaron determined to take again the sweater and depart.

Aaron’s merchandise was hit with controversy in January (20), after he got here below fireplace for allegedly misappropriating digital artist Jonas Jodicke’s work to advertise his assortment.

The star has denied all wrongdoing.