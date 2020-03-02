a-hot-summer-ahead-for-boxing’s-heavyweight-division

Boxing’s heavyweight division shall be heating up even additional this summer time, highlighted by a 3rd struggle between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua defending his belts in opposition to Kubrat Pulev in London.

Joshua and Pulev will go first, assembly June 20 within the first boxing bouts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Joshua, who reclaimed his piece of the heavyweight title in December in opposition to Andy Ruiz Jr., shall be combating at dwelling in England for the primary time in two years.

The date for Fury and Wilder is extra fluid, although promoter Bob Arum stated he’s July 18 on the MGM Grand lodge in Las Vegas. That’s the place Fury stopped Wilder within the seventh spherical final month of their title rematch in a dominating efficiency that cemented his standing on prime of the heavyweight division.

“Nothing is set in stone but that’s certainly the date we’re talking about,” Arum stated Monday. “We have to meet with the Wilder camp and everybody else and zero in on it, but right now that’s the date we’re looking at.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn introduced the Joshua-Pulev struggle on Monday, with Joshua assembly the once-beaten Bulgarian earlier than what is predicted to be 70,000 followers on the new stadium.

“A spectacular stadium has been built in north London and I’m honored to bring the boxing community from all over the world to witness us make history with the stadium’s first heavyweight world title fight,” Joshua stated. “The belts go back up in the air and nothing will stop me from being victorious.”

Joshua will defend his piece of the heavyweight title in opposition to Pulev, whose solely loss was to former champion Wladimir Klitschko almost 5 1-2 six years in the past. It is going to be the second attempt at a world title by Pulev, who has received eight straight since being stopped by Klitschko.

Arum, who promotes Pulev in addition to Fury, stated the 2 fights may result in a heavyweight unification struggle by the top of the yr.

“What we’re trying to do is by the end of the year in some manner, shape or form, have a unified heavyweight champion,” Arum stated. “One champion for the entire division. It would certainly help the image of boxing.”

Fury, who’s unbeaten in 31 fights, staked his declare to being the most effective heavyweight round when he knocked down Wilder twice earlier than stopping him within the seventh spherical in Las Vegas. The struggle was a rematch of their first assembly in December 2018 that led to a draw.

Wilder had 30 days underneath the contract between the 2 boxers to formally ask for a 3rd struggle with Fury. Wilder blamed the burden of a dressing up he wore into the ring for taking away his legs in that struggle and stated his nook ought to have by no means thrown within the towel within the seventh spherical to finish the bout.

Wilder instructed The Related Press final week that he had no intention of delaying a 3rd struggle and needed it as quickly as doable.

“I’m a warrior and I’m ready to go again, but we’re going to change a lot of things in camp,” Wilder stated.

Arum stated the economics of a 3rd struggle make sense, even when some in boxing consider the second struggle under-performed in pay-per-view gross sales. The struggle drew a file heavyweight title gate of $17.9 million and Arum stated he believes the pay-per-view gross sales will hit 1.1 million when all are tallied up.

“A lot of people say a third fight won’t do as well and a lot of people say it will be bigger,” Arum stated. “Who really knows?”

Joshua, in the meantime, returns dwelling after shedding his titles in an enormous upset final June to Ruiz. He received them again by out-boxing Ruiz of their rematch in December in Saudi Arabia.

Pulev was initially purported to struggle Joshua in October 2017 however was pressured to withdraw due to harm.

