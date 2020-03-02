a-doctor-came-to-talk-to-the-celtics-about-coronavirus

A health care provider visited the Auerbach Middle on Monday afternoon to teach the Celtics concerning the coronavirus outbreak.

“We just had a doc in here today to talk about it, to give the facts about it,” coach Brad Stevens stated. “We’re treating it, from our standpoint, a lot like we would if a player got the flu, if somebody were to come down with that. He gave all the facts and all the data and all the stats, how to treat it, how to avoid it, all that stuff.”

Concern surrounding coronavirus has solely grown for the reason that first circumstances had been detected in January. Because the loss of life toll exceeds 3,000 worldwide, plenty of sporting occasions have been disrupted. The Worldwide Ice Hockey Federation has canceled six upcoming world championship tournaments, whereas Sunday’s Toyko Marathon was restricted to 200 elite runners.

“You’re hopeful that it doesn’t hit anybody, but inevitably, I think our medical facilities here will be well-prepared for that,” Stevens stated. “Certainly, our doctors are great. We feel well-prepared for it.”

In response to the doubtless lethal virus spreading to Oregon, Portland Path Blazers taking pictures guard CJ McCollum introduced Saturday he’s “officially taking a break” from signing autographs. Celtics level guard Kemba Walker stated Monday he “might be with him” earlier than suggesting a doable answer.

“It’s getting serious, I’ll tell you that much,” Walker stated. “Everybody just needs to be a little cautious. I’m pretty sure I’m still going to sign some autographs, but maybe I’ll just walk around with my own marker.”