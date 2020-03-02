50-cent-trolls-oprah-winfrey-for-falling-on-the-stage

WENN/Avalon/FayesVision

This arrives after the 66-year-old TV persona addresses her awkward tumble, hinting that she’s absolutely accepted the truth that the viral second has change into a meme.

Mar 2, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Oprah Winfrey had a quite embarrassing and painful expertise throughout her wellness tour cease in Los Angeles as she tumbled onstage whereas discussing the significance of steadiness in life. Because the video of the incident went viral, 50 Cent apparently caught wind of it and shortly took to his Instagram account to giggle on the TV persona’s expense.

“what the f**ok occur right here,” so the “Energy” star and co-creator wrote alongside a video of Oprah falling on the stage in entrance of the viewers at Oprah’s “2020 Imaginative and prescient: Your Life in Focus”. “michael jackson‘s ghost journey her,” he added, taking a jab at Oprah, who beforehand acquired enormous backlash for collaborating in HBO’s “Leaving Neverland” wherein she appeared to aspect with MJ accusers.

“wellness to me means all issues in steadiness. LOL,” Fofty added within the remark part, quoting what Oprah stated earlier than actually shedding her steadiness and falling on the bottom on the Saturday, February 29 occasion.

Fiddy’s publish gained consideration from fellow hip-hop musicians together with Snoop Dogg. Snoop, who simply ended his drama with Gayle King over her query about late Kobe Bryant in an interview, joked, “Micheal and kobe blew a gust of wind steadiness.”

This arrives after Oprah addressed her tumble, hinting that she had absolutely accepted the truth that the viral second had change into a meme. Throughout a backstage chat along with her finest pal, newswoman Gayle, which Oprah later shared on her Instagram Story timeline, the 66-year-old stated, “I did not even suppose (about how it might be) embarrassing. I simply thought, ‘OK, I fell, everyone is aware of what falling is.’ You would favor to not fall. My factor was, ‘I am falling, I am unable to stand up!’ ”

“I believed this was a fantastic day despite the autumn, which now turns into a meme, I do know,” she continued saying in a separate video publish. “I picked myself up. I do not know if there was one thing on the ground or my foot twisted or what. I had that indication I used to be gonna fall earlier than, after which, it simply is what it’s….”

In the meantime, this isn’t the primary time for Fofty to come back at Oprah. The previous referred to as her out again in December, accusing her of solely going after black males who had been accused of sexual assault. “‍I do not perceive why Oprah goes after black males,” 50 wrote on Instagram on the time. “No Harvey Weinstein, No [Jeffrey] Epstein, simply Micheal jackson and Russell Simmons this s**t is gloomy.”