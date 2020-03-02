50-cent-to-finish-pop-smoke’s-album-with-roddy-ricch’s-help

Instagram

The ‘Energy’ star and co-creator has obtained loads of help after publicly saying that he will govt produce the ‘Welcome to the Social gathering’ rapper’s album posthumously.

50 Cent goes to complete what Pop Smoke had began earlier than his sudden and tragic passing. The previous G-Unit member has publicly introduced that he will govt produce the slain rapper’s full-length album.

The 44-year-old rapper/actor made the announcement on his Instagram web page on Sunday, March 1. Sharing footage of him sitting on the airstar of a aircraft and contained in the personal jet, he wrote within the caption, “i am on the transfer listening to Pop smoke, i made a decision i am gonna govt produce and end his album for him.”

The “Energy” star and co-creator has additionally reached out to Grammy-winning artist Roddy Ricch to enlist the latter’s assist to finish Pop’s album. “Inform @roddyricch i am searching for him, i would like him on Pop album,” he wrote in one other publish.

50 Cent has since obtained loads of help for his plan to honor Pop, with Steven Victor, CEO of Victor Victor Worldwide the place Pop was signed, amongst considered one of them. The music govt left a coronary heart emoji and “100” within the remark part.

“You’re the greatest for doing this,” considered one of Fiddy’s followers responded to the announcement. One other appreciated his sort intention, “Your such a G bro a lot respect for giving again.” Another person additionally praised him, “That is what large brothers do end what was began! NYC LOVE.”

Pop died after being gunned down by masked males in his Los Angeles house on Wednesday, February 19 in what was initially suspected as a house theft. His household, nevertheless, has launched a non-public investigation amid hypothesis that his loss of life might need been a focused hit.

50 Cent was among the many first who paid tribute to the rising star, posting on Twitter, “R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, No sympathy for winners. God bless him.” He additionally wrote on Instagram, “No such factor as success with out jealousy, treachery comes from those that are shut. R.i.P.”