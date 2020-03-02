50-cent-mocks-chris-brown’s-rainbow-hair-after-asking-him-to-collab-on-new-song

50 Cent took to Instagram on Mar. 2 to submit a pic of Chris Brown sporting rainbow- coloured hair and captioned it with a cheeky opinionated message in regards to the look.

50 Cent, 44, could need to collaborate with Chris Brown, 30, however that’s not stopping him from poking enjoyable on the singer’s brightly coloured hair. The rapper shared a pic of Chris standing in entrance of a graffiti-filled wall and searching down as he reveals off half pink and half turquoise locks and captioned the snapshot with a message that appeared to name out the distinctive look. “yo n*gga im a need you on this record, 👀but what da fuck you do to your hair blood.LOL @chrisbrownofficial #abcforlife #starzgettheapp 🍾#Theking 🥃#bransonsbrown,” the caption learn.

50’s submit about Chris comes after he introduced that he desires to complete an album that rapper Pop Smoke, who was shot and killed on the age of 20 in Los Angeles, CA final month, was engaged on on the time of his demise and in addition desires to govt produce it. “I’m on the move listening to Pop smoke, I decided I’m gonna executive produce and finish his album for him,” he wrote in an Instagram submit on Mar. 1. His phrases about needing Chris “on this record” in his newest submit appears to point he desires the “Forever” crooner to be part of the challenge.

He’s not the one one although. Shortly after he printed the unique submit about Pop Smoke, 50 admitted he desires to collaborate with another artists on the challenge, together with Roddy Ricch, 21, and Drake, 33. Roddy responded to the collaboration request with a handshake emoji however Drake has but to reply. “@champagnepapi where you at n*gga, don’t start acting light skinned on us.🤨😆,” 50 wrote after listening to from solely Roddy.

If Chris joins 50 and Roddy for the Pop Smoke challenge, it gained’t be the primary time he’s labored with 50 on a collaboration. He teamed up with the “In Da Club” creator on the 2016 songs “I’m the Man” and “No Romeo No Juliet.”