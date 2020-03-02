50-cent-makes-late-pop-smoke’s-fans-happy-with-this-announcement

As you most likely know by now, rapper Pop Smoke was a 20-year-old recording artist and he obtained murdered in a house invasion not too way back. It’s been additionally revealed that he canceled a present in Brooklyn, New York, only a few days earlier than he was shot lifeless in a rented residence.

Now, 50 Cent simply made an announcement on her social media account that can make the late rapper’s followers actually comfortable.

‘I’m on the transfer listening to Pop Smoke, I made a decision I’m gonna govt produce and end his album for him.#abcforlife #starzgettheapp #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac,’ 50 Cent captioned his publish.

Somebody advised 50 ‘I hope you get your flowers while you are still here, man. You’ve been out right here, my man.’

One other follower praised 50 Cent for doing this and stated: ‘You are the best for doing this.’

Another person stated: ‘That’s what large brothers do ❤️ end what was began! NYC LOVE.’

A commenter posted this: ‘This is awesome!! Make sure that Spanish track I heard a snippet of is on there…Represent his proud Panamanian heritage! Much respect 50! 🙏🏽🙌🏽’

One commenter stated that the information solely presents the dangerous aspect of 50 Cent and his feuds: ‘This is the side the news doesn’t present about him however when somebody will get slapped for getting misplaced guess who the subject and being blamed.’

After all, there needed to be somebody who shades 50 Cent, it doesn’t matter what he does and this commenter stated: ‘I hate when ppl do shit for others when they die…why didn’t you consider that when he was alive. Why now that he’s gone. To profit who? You or him. Do issues to your associates and family members whereas they’re alive. ❤️’

