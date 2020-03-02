3-new-coronavirus-cases-confirmed-in-santa-clara-county,-including-travelers-to-egypt

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Three new instances of coronavirus had been confirmed by Santa Clara County public well being officers on Sunday night, bringing the overall variety of instances within the county to seven. One of many contaminated is an grownup lady with power well being situations who’s presently hospitalized, officers mentioned. The sixth and seventh instances are a husband and spouse who just lately traveled to Egypt.

Each are hospitalized. The husband has power well being situations, officers with the Santa Clara County Public Well being Division mentioned.

“An increase in cases is not unexpected. The Public Health Department will continue to identify anyone who has come into contact with these cases. The department will also be conducting community surveillance to determine the extent of possible disease spread in our community,” SCCDPH mentioned in an announcement.

On Saturday, the county introduced its fourth coronavirus case was a lady who was contaminated by being in the identical home because the county’s third case of the novel virus.

In line with the New York Instances, Egypt’s well being ministry reported its second case of coronavirus on Sunday. The primary case, first introduced on Feb. 14, has since recovered.