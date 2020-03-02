2nd-washington-state-patient-dies-of-coronavirus;-gov.-declares-state-of-emergency

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — A second individual has died from coronavirus in King County, Washington state well being officers confirmed Sunday. Each deaths are the one reported fatalities within the U.S. as of Sunday night.

Researchers stated the virus could have been circulating for weeks undetected within the higher Seattle space.

The governor of Washington declared a state of emergency Saturday after a person died there from COVID-19, the primary such reported loss of life in the US. Greater than 50 individuals in a nursing facility are sick and being examined for the virus.

Each of the individuals who died in King County had been males over 50 with underlying situations, public well being officers informed KPIX affiliate KIRO. The person who died on Sunday was a King County resident in his 70s. The person was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth Medical Middle in Kirkland with underlying well being situations.

Gov. Jay Inslee directed state companies to make use of “all resources necessary” to organize for and reply to the coronavirus outbreak. The declaration additionally permits using the Washington Nationwide Guard, if vital.

“We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus,” the governor vowed.

Evergreen Well being Medical Middle in Kirkland Wash., the place an individual died of COVID-19. (AP Photograph/Elaine Thompson)

When the person died Friday, it was the primary loss of life in the US of the sickness that has contaminated greater than 85,000 individuals globally and brought about greater than 2,900 deaths since rising in China.

The person who died was in his 50s, had underlying well being situations and no historical past of journey or contact with a identified COVID-19 case, well being officers in Washington state stated at a information convention. A spokesperson for EvergreenHealth Medical Middle, Kayse Dahl, stated the individual died within the facility within the Seattle suburb of Kirkland.

Dr. Frank Riedo, medical director of An infection Management at Evergreen, stated native hospitals are seeing individuals with extreme coronavirus signs nevertheless it’s possible that there are extra instances in the neighborhood.

“This is the tip of the iceberg,” he stated.

The well being officers reported two instances of COVID-19 virus linked to a long-term care facility in the identical suburb, Life Care Middle of Kirkland. One is a Life Care employee, a girl in her 40s who’s in passable situation at a hospital, and the opposite is a girl in her 70s and a resident at Life Care who’s hospitalized in severe situation. Neither have traveled in another country.

“In addition, over 50 individuals associated with Life Care are reportedly ill with respiratory symptoms or hospitalized with pneumonia or other respiratory conditions of unknown cause and are being tested for COVID-19,” Seattle and King County officers stated. “Additional positive cases are expected.”

There have been greater than 63 confirmed instances reported in the US. In Northern California, there are 29 instances together with evacuees from China or the Diamond Princess cruise ship who had been airlifted to Travis Air Drive Base.

On a Saturday convention name with the Facilities of Illness Management and Prevention, there was point out of as many as 4 instances of coronavirus linked to neighborhood unfold and never journey to China or on a cruise ship. Two instances of attainable neighborhood unfold have been reported in Northern California and one in Oregon.

Addressing the affected person’s loss of life President Donald Trump informed Individuals to not alter their day by day routines, saying “there’s no reason to panic at all.”

He added he wasn’t altering his routine both. “You’re talking about 22 people right now in this whole very vast country. I think we’ll be in very good shape.”

Trump additionally stated extra journey restrictions would additionally doubtless put into place for journey to Italy and Iran. Industrial airways had already introduced cuts to flights to South Korea out of San Francisco Worldwide airport. All flights to China have already been suspended.

Information of the loss of life despatched a shiver although the San Francisco Bay Space which has been on the epicenter of the battle with the sickness in the US for greater than a month.

Two sufferers in Northern California had been being handled for contracting the virus from an unknown supply — they haven’t traveled to China, been involved with anybody how had nor been on a cruise ship. One of many sufferers was in Santa Clara County and the second a Solano County lady who was being handled at UC Davis Medical Middle.

Eight different native instances have been confirmed and have both been handled at Bay Space hospitals or compelled into house quarantine.

There have been 24 instances from both the evacuees of the Diamond Princess airlifted to Travis or from earlier flights out of China. Of these, 19 had been being handled at hospitals throughout the Bay Space.

ALSO READ:

Coronavirus: Who’s At Danger? Stanford Infectious Illness Professional Weighs In

UC Davis Coronavirus Case Forces 124 Well being Care Employees To Self Quarantine

Sport Builders Convention In San Francisco Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Coronavirus Fears Impacting Delivery Enterprise At Port Of Oakland

2nd U.S. Coronavirus Case Of Unknown Origin Found In Santa Clara County

Bay Space Colleges Brace For Coronavirus; 2 Palo Alto College students Despatched House As Precaution

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

On Friday, Santa Clara County well being officers introduced their third confirmed coronavirus case — the second occasion within the U.S. of neighborhood transmission of the virus from an unknown origin.

The county well being division stated this newest coronavirus case – an lady with power well being situations – has no identified connection to journey in nations most affected by the virus or shut contact with a identified contaminated particular person.

The event signifies the virus spreading amongst two separate populations inside Northern California. In a ready assertion, county well being officers declared that “now is the time to prepare for the possibility of widespread community transmission.”

“Her physician called us on Wednesday night to discuss the case and to request testing for the novel coronavirus,” stated Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Public Well being Director at a Friday afternoon press convention. “Our County of Santa Clara Public Health Laboratory received the specimens the very next morning and performed the testing. Since receiving the results last night, we’ve been working to identify the woman’s contacts and to understand who she might have exposed while contagious.”

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Related Press contributed to this report