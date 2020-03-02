26-times-kristen-bell-and-dax-shepard-proved-marriage-is-hard-but-absolutely-worth-it

Listed here are Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, usually known as the proper Hollywood couple:

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Pictures



They have been married for over 12 years, which feels like #objectives, however they’ve made an effort all through their relationship to indicate how imperfect and tough love really is.

Listed here are a few of their finest and realest moments:

2. When Dax laughed at Kristen for crying at their marriage ceremony.

12. Once they tried super-spicy meals collectively and did NOT deal with it properly.

15. When Dax posted this very self-aware tweet.

20. When Dax did not know what “Let It Go” was known as or at the very least simply refused to make use of its right identify. Realizing @daxshepard1 at all times refers back to the music “let it go” as “let it snow” is motive #54,587,926,682 why I am keen on him.

01:18 AM – 20 Jun 2014

