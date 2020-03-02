25-“i-am-not-okay-with-this”-tweets-that-prove-it’s-a-must-see-netflix-show

Netflix’s new collection I Am Not Okay With This began streaming final week, and it is actually an ideal collection.

Netflix



I Am Not Okay With This follows Syd, a teenage lady who tries to navigate highschool, all whereas coping with household drama, her sexuality, and mysterious superpowers.

Netflix



It is actually Stranger Issues meets The Finish of the F***ing World — it helps that the creators and producers labored on these two collection, too.

Netflix



Anyway, I’m completely obsessive about this new present, and I am not alone. Listed below are a few of the finest tweets for individuals who can also’t get sufficient of it:

Netflix

Warning: There are spoilers forward!

24. me casually ending all of i’m not okay with this in a single sitting after which dropping my SHIT when i understand the present hasn’t even been out for 24 hours and now i’ve to attend months only for the following episode #iamnotokaywiththis

06:07 AM – 27 Feb 2020



Twitter: @hillersbike / By way of Twitter: @hillersbike

