25 “I Am Not Okay With This” Tweets That Prove It’s A Must-See Netflix Show

Netflix’s new collection I Am Not Okay With This began streaming final week, and it is actually an ideal collection.


I Am Not Okay With This follows Syd, a teenage lady who tries to navigate highschool, all whereas coping with household drama, her sexuality, and mysterious superpowers.


It is actually Stranger Issues meets The Finish of the F***ing World — it helps that the creators and producers labored on these two collection, too.


Anyway, I’m completely obsessive about this new present, and I am not alone. Listed below are a few of the finest tweets for individuals who can also’t get sufficient of it:


Warning: There are spoilers forward!

24.

me casually finishing all of i am not okay with this in one sitting and then losing my SHIT when i realize the show hasn’t even been out for 24 hours and now i have to wait months just for the next episode #iamnotokaywiththis

#iamnotokaywiththis


25.

I just finished #iamnotokaywiththis and I am... shook. I was literally chanting, “fuckhimupfuckhimup” But I didn’t expect Syd to actually listen 😅

