25-“i-am-not-okay-with-this”-tweets-that-prove-it’s-a-must-see-netflix-show

Netflix’s new collection I Am Not Okay With This began streaming final week, and it is actually an ideal collection.
I Am Not Okay With This follows Syd, a teenage lady who tries to navigate highschool, all whereas coping with household drama, her sexuality, and mysterious superpowers.
It is actually Stranger Issues meets The Finish of the F***ing World — it helps that the creators and producers labored on these two collection, too.
Anyway, I’m completely obsessive about this new present, and I am not alone. Listed below are a few of the finest tweets for individuals who can also’t get sufficient of it:
24.
25.