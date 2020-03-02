22-clare-crawley-moments-on-“the-bachelor”-that-prove-she’ll-be-the-perfect-bachelorette

At the moment on Good Morning America, it was introduced that Clare Crawley, a 38-year-old hairstylist and member of Bachelor Nation, can be the following Bachelorette.

However in the event you’re new to Bachelor Nation, you may not be so conversant in the Sacramento native. She’s been part of the Bachelor franchise since 2014!

So this is what you must learn about her time on the reveals.

1. To begin with, we should acknowledge that she walked within the first night time carrying a faux pregnant stomach!!!

2. Juan Pablo’s nervous face kinda says all of it, tbh.

3. Regardless of controversy round a late-night swim with Juan Pablo, Clare lasted for the whole season on the present!

4. Throughout that season, she and one other contestant named Nikki (who ultimately gained) just about hated one another.

5. And their distaste for one another was on show on this clip, the place they sat subsequent to one another in full silence for what appeared like FOREVER: View this video on YouTube

7. And he or she delivered her final blow with this stinging line as she walked away from him:

ABC



8. At that time within the season, all of us — Clare, Chris Harrison, and the viewers — kinda hated Juan Pablo and cheered on Clare for telling him off.

9. There have been just a few conspiracies round her season, like how she’s bilingual — her mom is of Mexican descent — however the present by no means confirmed her talking Spanish.

10. Subsequent, she appeared on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.

11. In BIP‘s first season, she ended up quitting the present throughout Week 5, and within the second season she was eradicated in Week 3.

12. Whereas she did not discover love in ~paradise~, she did have enjoyable, just like the time she drank a Moscow mule within the bathtub:

13. One other time, the present edited a dialog in order that it seemed like she was having a heart-to-heart with a raccoon: View this video on YouTube

(No, significantly, you must hit play on this video.)

14. Most just lately, she made her solution to The Bachelor Winter Video games.

15. She fell arduous for Benoit, a contestant from the Canadian Bachelor collection, although on the finish of the season, their relationship standing was unclear.

16. In the course of the present’s finale, nevertheless, he acquired down on one knee and the 2 acquired engaged on stay tv.

Clearly, it did not work out.

17. However let’s additionally focus on all the causes she’ll be an ideal Bachelorette. For one, she has a number of seasons of actuality TV expertise and is aware of easy methods to convey the drama.

18. She’s a trouper, and proof of this are the snacks she suffered by way of whereas on a gaggle date:

19. She is aware of easy methods to smile by way of the ache, like when Juan Pablo gave Andi a rose and the digicam zoomed in on her faux smile.

20. She says empowering issues like this:

21. She takes no shit.

