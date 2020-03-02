2-new-coronavirus-cases-in-santa-clara-county;-at-least-9-so-far-in-county

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County well being officers reported two new instances of coronavirus Monday, bringing the variety of coronavirus instances within the county to 9.

The county’s Public Well being Division mentioned one case is an grownup male who had contact with a confirmed case in one other county and is now beneath dwelling isolation.

The second case is an grownup male who had contact with a beforehand confirmed case in Santa Clara County. That individual can be beneath dwelling isolation, the well being division mentioned.

Additional details about the sufferers was not forthcoming attributable to medical privateness necessities.

The well being division reiterated that the rise in instances isn’t surprising. The division mentioned it proceed figuring out anybody who has are available in contact with the instances and can be conducting neighborhood surveillance to find out the extent of the unfold.

Slowing Unfold of Coronavirus – County of Santa Clara Public Well being Division



(Newest data at sccphd.org/coronavirus):

People and organizations must take motion to assist decelerate the unfold of the illness. For people, the suggestions are easy, however essential:

Preserve your fingers clear by washing them steadily, particularly after you contact widespread surfaces, corresponding to doorknobs, elevator buttons, handrails, gentle switches, counter tops, and tables. It is likely one of the most vital steps you possibly can take to keep away from getting sick and spreading germs to others. All the time cowl your cough and keep dwelling when you find yourself sick.

Keep away from people who find themselves sick, and keep dwelling if you’re sick.

Work on not touching your face as a result of a method viruses unfold is if you contact your personal mouth, nostril or eyes. In case you do want to the touch your personal mouth, nostril or eyes, wash your fingers earlier than you accomplish that.

Begin desirous about household preparedness, easy methods to deal with sick members of the family whereas not getting contaminated. Take into consideration a room to isolate a sick individual.

There are sensible measures that may assist restrict unfold by decreasing publicity in neighborhood settings: