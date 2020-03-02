2-delaware-residents-being-tested-for-coronavirus-after-traveling-to-country-under-travel-alert

KENT COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Delaware well being officers say two sufferers are being examined for coronavirus after touring to a rustic that was below a journey alert. Neither resident has been hospitalized.

Delaware Division of Public Well being Director Dr. Karyl Rattay says the state now has the aptitude to check for coronavirus.

“Despite the increased number of cases of COVID-19 in the United States, the immediate health risk to Delawareans and most Americans remains low,” Delaware Division of Public Well being Director Dr. Karyl Rattay mentioned throughout a press convention Monday. “We are grateful now to have the ability to test for the virus at our lab and will announce the results of the two patients in Kent County as soon as we can.”

There aren’t any confirmed coronavirus circumstances in Delaware.

As of Monday, there are greater than 89,000 circumstances of coronavirus globally, together with greater than 3,000 deaths. Six individuals have died of the virus in Washington state.