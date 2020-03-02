1st-case-of-coronavirus-confirmed-in-new-hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hospital system worker who lately traveled to Italy is the primary particular person in New Hampshire to check constructive for the brand new coronavirus, state officers stated Monday.

Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, stated the affected person is experiencing gentle signs and stays at house in Grafton County whereas well being officers examine. The top of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Well being confirmed the affected person is an worker of the well being system, which incorporates Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Heart in Lebanon.

Greater than 80,000 instances of COVID-19, the sickness attributable to the virus, have occurred worldwide because the virus emerged in China in late 2019. About 3,000 individuals have died. The sickness is characterised by fever and coughing and, in severe instances, shortness of breath or pneumonia.

The primary reported dying within the U.S. from the virus was confirmed Saturday in Seattle.

