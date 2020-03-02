12-stars-who-rock-at-being-girl-dads-like-kobe-bryant:-tim-mcgraw,-barack-obama-&-more

Since Kobe Bryant’s tragic demise on Jan. 26, celebs have been exhibiting their pleasure in being #GirlDads over all types of social media. Right here, we check out a number of the proudest Woman Dads.

All through his life, Kobe Bryant was an extremely proud #GirlDad. The basketball icon was the daddy of 4 daughters he shared with widow Vanessa Bryant — Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, Capri eight mos., and Gianna, who tragically handed with Kobe on the age of 13. Following the horrible accident that claimed Kobe, Gianna, and the lives of seven civilians on Jan. 26, ESPN’s Elle Duncan gave a nuanced tribute to the basketball titan. “I met Kobe one time, backstage at an event for ESPN in New York,” the sportscaster shared throughout the Jan. 27 episode of SportsCenter. “And I saw him, and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh. That’s Kobe. I gotta get a picture for the ‘Gram. … I didn’t get it for a few minutes, because, as I approached him, he immediately commented on my rather large eight-month pregnant belly. ‘How are you? How close are you? What are you having?’ ‘A girl,’ I said, and he then high-fived me. ‘Girls are the best.’” Since his demise, so many movie star dads have proven how completely proud they’re to be the fathers of daughters. Now, we’re wanting again at a number of the greatest.

One Woman Dad who couldn’t be happier to be the daddy of a daughter is tennis dwelling legend Serena Williams‘s husband, Alexis Ohanian. The Reddit founder and Grand Slam champion welcomed their little girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September 2017 and Alexis has been positively smitten with her ever since. On more than one occasion, Alexis was seen in the stands at a number of Serena’s matches, cheering her on to the subsequent spherical. However each every now and then, he was joined by a particular visitor — his daughter. Alexis has been a champion of paid household depart since Olympia’s start, and confirmed simply how vital it’s when bonding along with her on Feb. 26. Alexis captured precocious little Olympia portray her father’s nails, and he performed together with absolute ease. It was such a candy second between the 2, however this pair isn’t the one father-daughter duo to make hearts swoon.

Tim McGraw is understood worldwide as one in all Nation’s greatest, brightest stars. However past the music is the true pleasure of his life: his three daughters. Tim shares daughters Gracie, 22, Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 17, along with his spouse of over 20 years, Religion Hill. Following Kobe’s demise, the “Humble and Kind” singer shared the sweetest message along with his followers about how proud he’s to be a Woman Dad. Within the Feb. 24 Instagram put up, Tim shared two pictures. One was a throwback of his three women from once they have been little, with the opposite exhibiting simply how a lot that they had grown. The easy caption Tim used on the picture was “#girldad.” And whereas the hashtag was a easy gesture, it spoke volumes to his followers.

Tim McGraw attends the American Music Awards along with his daughter, Maggie, on Nov. 20, 2016 [Shutterstock].

After all, there’s one public determine who — for eight years — balanced being the chief of a nation and the proud father of two daughters. Former President Barack Obama by no means shied away from discussing his overwhelming pleasure as the daddy of Malia, 21, and Sasha Obama, 18. Whether or not he was making dad jokes in entrance of his daughters throughout the annual White Home turkey pardoning close to Thanksgiving, or serenading his eldest on her birthday, President Obama was at all times so happy with the younger girls his daughters have been rising as much as be.

Former President Barack Obama hugs his eldest daughter, Malia, ‘Happy Birthday’ on July 4, 2016 throughout an Independence Day celebration within the East Room of the White Home [Shutterstock].

After all, there are such a lot of extra superb Woman Dads on the market — they usually’re not all well-known. However to check out extra celeb lady dads, click on via the gallery above!