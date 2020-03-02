11-year-old-fatally-struck-by-car-in-antioch-identified

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – The Contra Costa County coroner’s workplace confirmed the id Monday of an 11-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a passing automobile in Antioch final week.

Antioch resident Elijah Holland was struck and killed Thursday by a passing automobile as he tried to cross Lone Tree Means outdoors of a crosswalk close to Deer Valley Street. The Antioch Police Division responded to the collision round 6:45 p.m.

A passenger within the automobile was additionally taken to a hospital to obtain therapy for minor accidents.

An 11-year-old boy was struck and killed crossing Lone Tree Means in Antioch. (CBS)

The motive force of the automobile stayed on the scene and cooperated with Antioch cops investigating the collision. The motive force was not believed to be below the affect of medication or alcohol.

A GoFundMe account has been arrange by the boy’s household to pay for his burial. The account at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-elijah-andrew-holland had raised greater than $4,600 as of Monday morning.

On the web site, the household mentioned Elijah was hit whereas crossing the road along with his brother on their means again from a close-by park.

“He was the best son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin,” the household mentioned on the positioning. “Our family will never be the same.”

