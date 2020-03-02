1-man-killed-in-long-lake-house-fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One man was killed following a home hearth late Sunday night time within the west metro.

Crews responded to the fireplace in Lengthy Lake round 11 p.m. They discovered the house’s first flooring engulfed in flames. The hearth then unfold to the second flooring.

Two adults had been in a position to escape the home, however one man died inside. The sufferer’s title has but to be launched.

Hearth officers say crews took a defensive stance in combating the blaze, including that tankers had been introduced in due to poor water provide.

The Minnesota Hearth Marshal has been referred to as to analyze the fireplace.