1-killed,-8-hurt-in-chain-reaction-crash-in-seekonk

SEEKONK, Mass. (AP) — One individual was killed and eight different individuals have been injured in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 195 in Seekonk Sunday night time, state police mentioned.

The crash occurred at about eight p.m. when an eastbound Chevrolet pickup truck couldn’t cease in time because it approached site visitors slowing for a automobile hearth, and rear-ended a Chrysler sedan, state police mentioned in a press release.

The automobile was pushed into the rear of an Acura, which was pushed into the rear of a Lexus.

A rear seat passenger within the Chrysler was taken to Rhode Island Hospital the place she was pronounced lifeless.

Two different individuals within the Chrysler, two individuals within the pickup and 4 individuals within the Acura have been all taken to the hospital, however their accidents will not be thought-about life threatening, police mentioned.

No names have been launched.

The investigation is ongoing.