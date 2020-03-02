1-dead-after-triple-shooting-at-apartment-complex-near-dallas-zoo

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three individuals had been shot late Sunday evening at a Dallas condo advanced.

It was simply after 11:00 p.m. when officers had been referred to as to the 600 block of Ewing Avenue.

Police proceed to research, however it’s believed the taking pictures occurred after a bunch of males had some kind of disagreement.

All three taking pictures victims, whose names haven’t been launched, had been taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Heart, the place considered one of them died.

The situations of the 2 different victims aren’t recognized.

Investigators are nonetheless looking for out what sparked the shootings. To this point no arrests have been made.