1-dead,-1-in-stable-condition-after-shooting-in-silver-lake-sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One individual is lifeless and one other is in secure situation after a taking pictures in central Minnesota on Sunday morning.

Regulation enforcement says a person was shot in Silver Lake round 11 a.m. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Middle, the place he’s in secure situation.

The alleged shooter was later discovered lifeless inside a house.

The incident occurred on 207th Road, east of Silver Lake.

The names of the individuals concerned haven’t been launched and the incident stays underneath investigation.