1 Dead, 1 In Stable Condition After Shooting In Silver Lake Sunday

By
Gsr
-
0
1
1-dead,-1-in-stable-condition-after-shooting-in-silver-lake-sunday

Filed Underneath:Hennepin County Medical Middle, Capturing, Silver Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One individual is lifeless and one other is in secure situation after a taking pictures in central Minnesota on Sunday morning.

Regulation enforcement says a person was shot in Silver Lake round 11 a.m. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Middle, the place he’s in secure situation.

The alleged shooter was later discovered lifeless inside a house.

The incident occurred on 207th Road, east of Silver Lake.

The names of the individuals concerned haven’t been launched and the incident stays underneath investigation.

Feedback

You need to log in to publish a remark.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here