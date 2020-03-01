xfl-scores-week-4:-live-scores,-highlights-from-sunday’s-games

Week Four of the XFL season is right here, and it affords one of many extra attractive matchups thus far.

This week, that comes within the type of the Four p.m. ET recreation between the Houston Roughnecks (3-0) and Dallas Renegades (2-1): a battle not solely of the Lone Star State but additionally of the present high crew within the XFL and its preseason favourite. Roughnecks quarterback — and MVP frontrunner — P.J. Walker is coming off per week by which he threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns whereas working for one more rating, however Dallas has solely given up a mean of 13 factors per recreation this season.

MORE XFL: Guidelines | Schedule | Uniforms | Rosters

At 7 p.m., we’ve got a gathering between the DC Defenders (2-1) and Tampa Bay Vipers (0-3). The Vipers stay the one winless crew in XFL play this season, however are coming off per week by which they performed powerful in opposition to Houston in a 34-27 loss. The Defenders, in the meantime, have been blown out in opposition to the beforehand winless Los Angeles Wildcats, 39-9. Tampa Bay — experiencing one thing of a quarterback controversy — is determined to get a win on the board, however at the least performed higher than its opponent heading into Sunday’s recreation. Will that matter by the point the clocks hit zero?

Observe alongside as Sporting Information offers dwell updates, scores and highlights from Sunday’s XFL video games:

Houston Roughnecks at Dallas Renegades: Rating, highlights

First quarter: Houston 3, Dallas 0

4:30 p.m.: FIELD GOAL, HOUSTON. Roughnecks get some huge performs to get all the best way all the way down to the Dallas 12, however find yourself settling for one more Castillo area purpose, this one from 30 yards.

4:27 p.m.: Good little connection between Walker and Nick Holley. Roughnecks are proper outdoors the crimson zone.

4:25 p.m.: INTERCEPTION, DALLAS. Uh-oh. That is Jones’ second interception in as many drives. This one goes to Deatrick Nichols, who nabs it at Houston’s 27 and returns it 23 yards to midfield. Coach Bob Stoops may need to make an uncomfortable determination right here shortly.

4:23 p.m.: Renegades are nonetheless driving Artis-Payne loads early. He has three straight rushes of seven, Four and 6 yards. Dallas is driving at its 46-yard line.

4:18 p.m.: FIELD GOAL, HOUSTON. Dallas bends however would not break, permitting a 37-yard area purpose from Sergio Castillo to make it it 3-Zero Houston.

4:17 p.m.: Additionally, no love misplaced between these two groups:

4:17 p.m.: Two performs into Houston’s offensive drive, Walker hits Kahlil Walker for a 28-yard achieve all the way down to the Renegades’ 20-yard line.

4:15 p.m.: INTERCEPTION, DALLAS. Two performs later, Landry Jones’ try to hit Joshua Crockett is intercepted by Cody Brown, who returns it 37 yards to Dallas’ 48-yard line. Large swing early.

4:12 p.m.: Dallas having some success working the ball early. Cameron Artis-Payne will get Dallas a primary down with runs of 6 and 5 yards, adopted by an 11-yard achieve from Lance Dunbar. Renegades are already at midfield.

4:08 p.m.: Dallas holds powerful on its first defensive drive of the sport, forcing a three-and-out.

Four p.m.: About that point. …

DC Defenders at Tampa Bay Vipers: Rating, highlights

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET. Updates will start then.