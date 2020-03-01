watch:-ssn-in-60-seconds

Final Up to date: 01/03/20 10:55pm
Compensate for all the large headlines from Sky Sports activities Information in our newest video bulletin.
Manchester Metropolis received the Carabao Cup for a 3rd successive season and took step one in direction of realising their ongoing treble ambitions with a nervy 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Wembley.
Everton had a late winner dominated out by VAR as Bruno Fernandes spared David de Gea’s blushes by rescuing a 1-1 draw for Manchester United at Goodison Park.
Wolves’ march in direction of Champions League qualification stepped up a notch with a 3-2 win at Tottenham the place they twice got here from behind.
Second-half targets from Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz noticed Actual Madrid overcome Barcelona 2-Zero on the Santiago Bernabeu, a outcome that lifts Zinedine Zidane’s aspect again on prime of La Liga.
England all-rounder Nat Sciver is batting in addition to she ever has through the Ladies’s T20 World Cup, in keeping with former captain Charlotte Edwards.