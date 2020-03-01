watch:-ssn-in-60-seconds





















1:25



Meet up with all the most recent headlines from Sky Sports activities Information

Compensate for all the large headlines from Sky Sports activities Information in our newest video bulletin.

Manchester Metropolis received the Carabao Cup for a 3rd successive season and took step one in direction of realising their ongoing treble ambitions with a nervy 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Wembley.

Everton had a late winner dominated out by VAR as Bruno Fernandes spared David de Gea’s blushes by rescuing a 1-1 draw for Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Wolves’ march in direction of Champions League qualification stepped up a notch with a 3-2 win at Tottenham the place they twice got here from behind.

Second-half targets from Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz noticed Actual Madrid overcome Barcelona 2-Zero on the Santiago Bernabeu, a outcome that lifts Zinedine Zidane’s aspect again on prime of La Liga.

England all-rounder Nat Sciver is batting in addition to she ever has through the Ladies’s T20 World Cup, in keeping with former captain Charlotte Edwards.