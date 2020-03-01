teddi-mellencamp’s-fans-can’t-deal-with-how-cute-newborn-bub-dove-looks-while-yawning

OMG! Teddi Mellencamp shared essentially the most lovely picture of her new child bub Dove having an enormous yawn and our hearts are melting.

Teddi Mellencamp, 38, posted the sweetest snap of her daughter lower than one week after giving start, and followers can’t get sufficient. The Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills star, whose daughter Dove was born on Feb. 25, shared the pic along with her 820okay Instagram followers on Feb. 29. It confirmed the tiny tot yawning whereas wrapped up in a white blanket with pink and blue stripes. The health fanatic captioned the picture, “If you need us, don’t call us. We busy. #dovelove.” A whole bunch of followers left hearts, and coronary heart eye emojis within the feedback part, whereas one wrote, “This is the most adorable shot,” and one other commented, “She is so beautiful congratulations. Thanks for sharing your sweet little miracle of life with [people] you don’t even know.” Our hearts can’t take it!

Earlier within the week, Teddi acquired candid along with her followers about her postpartum physique. She posted a mirror selfie of herself in a black bra and high-waisted compression underwear, and within the caption she stated her new actuality is, “embracing and loving this body of mine. It is lots of laughs when [son] Cruz asks why my stomach hasn’t deflated. It is a flood of emotions when multiple lactation specialists tell you that only your right breast is able to breast feed the baby due to scarring on the left. It is trying to calm your mind when you are continuously running all the hypotheticals of every scenario in your head,” she wrote, including, “It is unbelievable, unconditional love. It is tears of joy watching [husband] Edwin light up when he’s with her. It is bursting with pride watching my older kids gently, lovingly & eagerly jump into their new found big sibling roles.”

Teddi and Edwin broke the thrilling child information within the night of Tuesday, February 25. After taking followers via her excruciating labor, Teddi revealed that her child was born by posting a video of herself taking part in with the toddler’s toes, because the basic hit, “My Girl”, performed within the background. Her good-looking hubby was by her facet all through all of it and documented the life-changing journey on his Instagram tales. The couple already share two kids collectively, daughter Slate, 6, and son Cruz, 5.

Teddi shared the primary picture of her new child daughter, whose full title is Dove Mellencamp Arroyave, on Instagram on Wednesday, February 26. “Guess what, baby girl. You are stuck with us because we are absolutely in love with you,” she captioned the pic of her and Edwin. Teddi went makeup-free for the snap and was completely embracing her pure glow. She’s going to be such an superior mother to little Dove, we will’t wait to see extra pics of the tiny bundle of pleasure.