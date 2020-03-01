sheriff:-missing-man,-80,-in-barron-county-(wis.)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Barron County Sheriff’s Workplace is asking for the general public’s assist in finding a lacking 80-year-old man.

In keeping with the sheriff’s workplace, Ronald Kuruz of Cameron, Wisconsin was final seen leaving his residence round 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

Authorities say he fell twice on the steps outdoors the residence. After he was in a position to rise up, he walked to his blue Dodge pickup and drove westbound towards Barron, Wisconsin.

Kuruz is described as 6-foot, 220 kilos with blue eyes. He was final seen sporting brown pants, blue sweatshirt and a brown jacket. He’s presumably nonetheless driving his blue 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 Quad.

An image of Kuruz isn’t obtainable presently.

If situated, please name 911 or the Barron County Sheriff’s Workplace at 715-537-3106.