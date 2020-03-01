shaun-white-says-he’ll-skip-skateboard,-stick-to-snow

VAIL — If the world sees Shaun White at an Olympics once more, it is going to be in 2022, not later this 12 months.

The three-time snowboarding champion advised The Related Press that he’s taking skateboarding off his plate and gained’t attempt to qualify for that sport’s Olympic debut later this 12 months in Tokyo.

“The decision became less about going for skate and more about, am I willing to walk away from snow?” White mentioned this weekend whereas attending the Burton U.S. Open. “It just was going in that direction, and I didn’t feel comfortable with it and I can’t wholeheartedly choose this path with what I’ve got going on snow.”

White, who for years was each bit as profitable a skateboarder as a snowboarder, had been dangling the potential for becoming a member of the uncommon group of athletes to compete in each Winter and Summer time Video games.

He has lengthy excelled in vert contests, which most bear a resemblance to a snowboard halfpipe competitors, however shouldn’t be a part of the Olympic program. He was making an attempt to make the change to park, which mix halfpipes and quarterpipes with stairs and rails. White headed to Brazil final summer time to compete at skateboarding world championships, the place he completed 13th.

He thought of it for some time and realized the work he’d need to put in to compete in opposition to full-time skate boarders for an Olympic spot would compromise his probabilities of returning to the Winter Video games in Beijing for a shot at a fourth gold medal.

“It doesn’t mean I’m committed to going to China, but it doesn’t feel too far-fetched for me,” mentioned the 33-year-old White. “I still feel great and that’s where it got left for me. I’m dipping back into snow, and doing what feels right.”