san-francisco-police-make-2nd-arrest-in-racially-charged-bayview-recycling-robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A second arrest has been made in connection to the racially charged recycling theft of an older Asian man in San Francisco’s Bayview District, police mentioned Sunday. 56-year-old Jonathan Amerson, a San Francisco resident, turned himself into police on the Bayview Police Station at 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. He was booked on two counts of theft and two counts of elder abuse, police mentioned.

Police mentioned Amerson was concerned in a previous incident round two months in the past the place he reportedly robbed the identical sufferer of his recycling supplies in the identical space.

A reserving picture for Amerson wasn’t out there Sunday however needs to be out there on Monday, SFPD mentioned.

SFPD mentioned the arrest was the results of cooperation and help from the group in addition to efforts by Bayview Police Station and their Particular Investigations Division.

The primary suspect within the incident was arrested Thursday. He was recognized as 20-year-old Dwayne Grayson. Grayson is going through costs together with theft, hate crime and elder abuse. He was arrested in entrance of his residence on the 100 block of Kirkwood Avenue at roughly 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

Grayson was additionally decided to be the person who recorded and posted video of the incident on social media.

“What we saw on that video was horrific. Make no mistake about it,” San Francisco police chief Invoice Scott mentioned. “We heard from people all over the country, not just San Francisco.”

Police mentioned despite the fact that two suspects have been arrested, there may be nonetheless an open investigation into the incident. Anybody with data concerning the incident ought to name SFPD’s 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444.